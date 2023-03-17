Trimble HS third quarter honor roll announced Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students earning All A's for the 3rd grading period at Trimble High School are as follows:Grade 9-Caleb Cahoe, Kimberly Christa, Brendan Coffman, Connor Moore, Trey Talbott, Lauren Weaver.Grade 10-Chelsea Erwin, Carl Frank, Addison Post, Joelle Richards, Adam Riley, Keagan Rose, Charlie Shafer.Grade 11-Josie Arnold, Brandis Bickley, Brandon Burdette, Emma Bycofski, Michael Clark, Kennedy Kittle, Richard McLaughlin, Lexis Nott, Cole Wright.Grade 12-Will Bendervich, Alexia Burnside, Tesla Christman, Cassidy Cossu, Jason Cossu, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder, Kyleigh Toner.Students earning A's and B's for the 3rd grading period include:Grade 9-Jessalynn Bartlett, Cole Bolyard, Raylynn Buckta, Gabriella Cottrell, Rilynn Fouts, Robert Joy, Olivia Kasler, Trent Lawrentz, Jackson Riley, Lucas Withem, Corey Wooten.Grade 10-Mikayla Dane, Casey Davis, Gavin Dickenson, Kaiden Dixon, Kierra Foughty, Chayse Henry, Tyler Hill, Russell Kasler, Corbin Lanning, Chase Patton, Devin Smith, Jacie Vore, Macy Vore.Grade 11-Tommy Bennett, Beau Burba, Aryanna Burnside, Katelynn Coey, Jacob Fout, Faith Handley, Landon Hardy, Brock Hartley, Chase Jones, James Maffin, Madison McWilliams, Elijah Merrill, Ariana Mott, Aliyah Portier, Julia Reeves, Krista Stone, Levi Weber.Grade 12-Camren Adkins, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Downs, Trinity Meade, Zachary North, Bailey Talbott, Kaleigh Townley, Chase Wooten. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education The Economy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now AFSCME 1699 members reject OU proposed contract twice, negotiations ongoing School closings, snow emergency update Ordinance would prohibit single-use plastic bags Lori Stewart Gonzalez makes her case for the Ohio University presidency 'Avi' Mukherjee makes his case for the OU presidency Trending Recipes
