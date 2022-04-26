Students who did not attend Trimble Preschool can register for kindergarten starting Wednesday. Parents can schedule an appointment by calling the school at 740-767-2810.
Documents parents are required to bring include their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers — if applicable — and proof of residency.
Children being registered must be 5 years old on or before August 1, 2022, to enter kindergarten.
