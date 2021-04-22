Registration for kindergarten students who did not attend Trimble Preschool will be held April 28. To schedule an appointment please call the school at 740-767-2810. Parents should bring their child, the child's birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers if applicable and proof of residency. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021 to enter kindergarten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.