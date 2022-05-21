The 2022 Trimble Local Schools Wall of Fame induction took place on May 13, with four new members inducted.
The 2022 Trimble Local Schools Wall of Fame inductees are: P.J. Bingman Conrath, Terry Dugan, Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, and Bethany Bickley Walker.
P.J. Conrath is a member of the Class of 1987. Her interest in health-related fields and dedication to self-improvement has led her to complete a series of educational programs in health care. Beginning with an LPN degree in 1992, she progressed to an RN degree in 2007, a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2009, and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Education in 2012. She completed the requirements to become a Certified Nurse Practitioner in Mental Health in 2021. Mrs. Conrath has dedicated her career to providing better access to health care services for people in rural communities with under-served and/or under-represented populations. Her work experience includes direct patient care, teaching, health care administration, and working with those who are incarcerated, disabled, and under privileged. In addition to her work as a health care professional, Mrs. Conrath has been extensively involved with school and community activities in Trimble Township, most notably serving as president of CHIX 4 a CURE, a local organization providing support to local residents in their fight against cancer. Mrs. Conrath is the parent of two sons and currently lives with her husband in Athens.
Terry Dugan is a member of the Class of 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Studies Comprehensive Education in 1970 and a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1976, both from Ohio University, where he also completed post-graduate work. Mr. Dugan was employed by Trimble Local Schools from 1970 until his retirement in 2000. During that time, he served as a classroom teacher for 14 years while also coaching basketball and baseball. The last 16 years of his career were spent as the high school guidance counselor. He was chosen as “Counselor of the Year” by the Ohio Appalachian Center for Higher Education in 1998 in recognition of his efforts to encourage students to continue their education beyond the high school level. Mr. Dugan served as the public address announcer for Trimble football for 22 years and has remained active in community and church-related activities throughout his retirement. He currently serves as Chair of the Trimble Local Textbook & Supplies Foundation. Mr. Dugan and his wife, Lois, live in Trimble Township. They are the parents of two children.
Jennifer Gwilym is a member of the Class of 1993. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Ohio University in 1999 and is a 2003 graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Gwilym is a physician with extensive experience as a primary care provider in the area of family medicine and also as a health care administrator and educator. She received the Clinical Faculty of the Year Award in 2014 and 2015, and the Family Medicine Educator of the Year Award in 2015, in recognition of her achievements as a medical educator. In 2022, Dr. Gwilym received the Trillium Award for dedication and service to the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She currently serves as president of the Ohio Osteopathic Association. Dr. Gwilym is employed as an assistant professor of family medicine and is Chair of the Primary Care Department at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Gwilym lives in Athens.
Bethany Bickley Walker is a member of the Class of 2006. She is a 2010 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Communications. Bethany is an artist, who works in the field of newspaper and publication design. Her creations include watercolor and print design work, and feature intricate and highly detailed book sculptures. Her work has been published in numerous magazines and newspapers, including the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and Time Magazine. She was employed as a design/illustrator for various newspapers before serving as the lead designer and creative director for Pacific Business News. She is currently employed by American City Business Journals and also does freelance design work. Bethany currently lives in Savannah, GA, with her husband and their daughter.
