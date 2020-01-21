Girl Scout Troop 1407
Girl Scout Troop 1407 recently received a bronze award for its community service project. Pictured are: (bottom, left to right) Isabelle d’Mello-Eisworth, Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, Olivia Dowler, Janey Lucas and (top, left to right) Olivia Wahl, Fern Sigman, Larkin Mingus, and Maggie Fantz. All of the girls are sixth graders at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School.

 Submitted photo

Members of Girl Scout Troop 1407 recently received their Girl Scout Bronze Awards during a special Court of Awards. The third highest award in Girl Scouting, the Bronze Award recognizes girls who complete, among other requirements, a community service project that addresses a need in the community and that has lasting, sustainable impact.

For their Bronze Award project, Girl Scout Troop 1407 decided to address the need of children who might not always have someone to read to them, either because they are recovering in the hospital or facing a difficult family situation. After learning more about children’s literature, the girls selected books and then, with the generosity of the Ohio University Scripps College of Communication, read them in the College’s recording studio. With the assistance of volunteer sound technicians, the girls produced professional quality recordings of nearly 40 books. They then donated the audio and physical copies of the books to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Athens County Children’s Services in custom packaging that the girls illustrated.

Troop members include Isabelle d’Mello-Eisworth, Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, Olivia Dowler, Janey Lucas, Olivia Wahl, Fern Sigman, Larkin Mingus, and Maggie Fantz. All of the girls are sixth graders at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School. Troop leaders include Christie Beck and Erin Jordan.

