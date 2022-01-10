Mike Putman was elected president and Matt Miller was elected vice-president at the organizational meeting.
They divided road duties as follows: Mike Putman 740-667-3110 will be responsible for the Hockingport area. Matt Miller 740-667-0624 will have Dixon Road, Old Route 7 and the Cincinnati Ridge area. Brandon Russell 740-846-0002 has the Torch area.
Regular monthly meetings will be held the last Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Township building.
The Townships annual financial reports can be viewed by contacting the Fiscal Officer Jim Ford at 740-667-6652 for an appointment.
