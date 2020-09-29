Sophia Truszka, of Chauncey, celebrated her 102nd birthday with her two-year-old great-great granddaughter, Raelyn Gilkey. Photo taken Sept. 8, 2020.
Trending Now
-
Carbon Hill woman sentenced to life in prison for rape charges involving a minor
-
Woman tased and arrested at Logan football game
-
Top Ohio University administrator quietly accepts $100K bonus amid financial turmoil
-
Demolition Derby brings up questions about masking and public events
-
Two arrested following two different traffic stops Sunday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.