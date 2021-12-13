It’s that time of the year again where I’m getting fitted for my suit, checking my lists, running the reindeer games and making sure all the gifts are ready to go. The elves are hard at work too but for a little extra help, I’ve once again asked The Messenger to gather some Christmas letters.
The production of toys is in full swing but we want to make sure we do our best to fill your Christmas wishes. Whether it’s the latest ride, technological fun or creative brain-teasing toy, the elves are looking to please.
When you’re making out your letter, please don’t be too shy to ask for a gift for your brothers, sisters, mom or dad. I’d like to know what you think they’d like to see under the tree as well, and I know that you taking the time to add a gift for them to your list would make them smile.
There are so many good little girls and boys in the world and I want to do my best to make sure they all have a merry Christmas. So, continue to write me at the North Pole with your wish list, but also make sure you send your letters to The Athens Messenger, P.O. Box 4210, Athens, OH 45701 or by email to info@athensmessenger.com with the subject of “Letters to Santa.” Be sure to include your name and age and where you live so that I make sure I know where I’m going and to whom I’m delivering.
I can’t promise that all the items on your wish list will be waiting for you, but I will do my best.
Your letters will appear in the Christmas edition of The Messenger. Don’t worry, though, the good people there will be forwarding me copies of your letters as they come in so that I can see them ahead of time and the elves can get to work. Be sure though that you write and send your letters by Tuesday, Dec. 21, so that I have time to read them all.
Merry Christmas and I’ll see you all soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.