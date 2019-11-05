Math teachers of the year
Pictured from left to right are The Plains Elementary math teacher Colleen Ulbrich, Ohio Council Teachers of Mathematics Southeast District representative Courtney Koestler, and Nelsonville-York Middle School math teacher Molly Mirgon. Ulbrich and Mirgon were named Teacher of the Year for the elementary and middle school divisions in the Southeast District.

Two Athens County educators have been named Southeast Division Teacher of the Year by the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Colleen Ulbrich, math teacher at The Plains Elementary, was named Southeast District elementary award winner. Molly Mirgon, of Nelsonville-York City Schools, was named the Southeast District middle school award winner.

Each year, the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics recognizes outstanding teachers, professors, emerging leaders and friends of mathematics. Teachers can be nominated by a colleague, administrator, student or parent. An outstanding elementary, middle and high school teacher is selected from each of the eight districts based on their philosophy on how students learn mathematics, their participation in professional development and organizations, as well as their leadership roles. 

This year more than 120 classroom teachers were nominated for the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Teacher Awards. The award winners were honored at the annual OCTM Conference in Sandusky on Thursday, Oct. 24.

