Two Athens County educators have been named Southeast Division Teacher of the Year by the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Colleen Ulbrich, math teacher at The Plains Elementary, was named Southeast District elementary award winner. Molly Mirgon, of Nelsonville-York City Schools, was named the Southeast District middle school award winner.
Each year, the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics recognizes outstanding teachers, professors, emerging leaders and friends of mathematics. Teachers can be nominated by a colleague, administrator, student or parent. An outstanding elementary, middle and high school teacher is selected from each of the eight districts based on their philosophy on how students learn mathematics, their participation in professional development and organizations, as well as their leadership roles.
This year more than 120 classroom teachers were nominated for the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Teacher Awards. The award winners were honored at the annual OCTM Conference in Sandusky on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.