The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

  • Mark Nisbet of Athens, Ohio has earned a Master of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree.
  • Trisha Venneman of Chauncey, Ohio has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
Load comments