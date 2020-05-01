Detachment 650 will recognize the culmination of the successful AFROTC careers for two cadets on Saturday, May 2 as the two cadets are commissioned as United States Air Force Officers. During an online ceremony led by Lieutenant Colonel Layla Sweet, Kyle Ball and Mihai Untea will recite the Air Force oath, vowing their dedication of service to their country and commission as Second Lieutenants in the US. Air Force.
Cadet Ball, who will graduate with his bachelor’s degree in criminology, has been selected as a remote piloted aircraft pilot, and will go on to Randolph Air Force Base in Texas for technical training. Cadet Untea, who will earn his bachelor’s degree in economics, will commission as an acquisitions officer, and will go on to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi for technical training in cyber operations.
In addition, Mihai will graduate as an Air Force ROTC Distinguished Graduate, a distinction only 10 percent of AFROTC graduates earn nationwide.
Lieutenant Colonel Sweet applauds both cadets on their commission. “Congratulations to both Lieutenant Ball and Lieutenant Untea as they begin their careers in the Air Force,” Sweet said. “I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments as cadets and Ohio University students. I have no doubt they will continue to excel as Air Force officers.”
Detachment 650 is dedicated to building the character, perseverance, and strength of our cadets so they will live by Air Force Core Values--integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do.
AFROTC Detachment 650 has partnered with Ohio University since 1948, one year after the Air Force was formed, to produce high quality young officers for the United States Air Force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.