Two Lucky Fours 4-H Club members received Outstanding of the Day Awards during the 2019 Ohio State Fair.
Leah Swatzel was recognized with an Outstanding of the Day Award in Fast Break for Breakfast. Leah is the daughter of Liz and Phil Swatzel.
Olivia Myles was recognized with an Outstanding of the Day Award in Sew Fun. Olivia is the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Myles.
