September is National Senior Center Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is Senior Centers: The Key to Aging Well. United Seniors of Athens County will host several aging well events during the month of September. The emphasis on our local events will highlight falls prevention.
On Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., staff from United Seniors of Athens County and The Athens Village will lead interested persons in a mile walk on the bike path behind the Athens Community Center to support “10 Million Steps for Falls Prevention." The Ohio Department of Aging introduced the 10 Million Steps for Falls Prevention. In 2015, to promote awareness to the great danger of falls for senior citizens and people of all ages, the Ohio Department of Aging began the program, on Falls Prevention Awareness Day. Each year, persons from all over Ohio participate in the walk in local communities. The steps generated by the walking are reported to the Ohio Department of Aging to be added to events held state-wide. The accumulated total each year has surpassed the 10 million steps. Persons can sign in at the Senior Center office located within the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State Street, Athens. The first 100 persons to register to walk will receive a free gift, compliments of United Seniors of Athens County. For persons who are unable to join us or wish to participate on their own, just let the senior center know how far you walked by telephone or stopping by the office. We will gladly add any miles to our total and send it to the Department of Aging for the final tally. For more information contact United Seniors of Athens County at 740-594-3535.
On Sept. 30, United Seniors will begin the Walk with Ease Program. The program is designed by the Arthritis Foundation for persons who have difficulty walking but can benefit any person who wants to begin or enhance a walking program. The group program will begin Monday, Septe. 30 at 12:30 p.m. and will continue on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for six weeks. The program provides a workbook that can be used in the group setting or as a self-guided program. Register for the program at the senior center office.
Beginning Oct. 7, United Seniors will host a Matter of Balance workshop. The Matter of Balance program provides an eight-class workshop format to assist participants in falls prevention. The program combines self-help methods with exercise to assist persons in fall prevention techniques. The class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30-11:30 at the United Seniors of Athens County meeting room.
United Seniors of Athens County is a Nationally Accredited Senior Center that offers programs and services for Athens County residents age 60 and over. The senior center provides ongoing wellness programs at the Athens Community Center location to assist seniors in staying active. Physical activity is an important component in falls prevention. Contact United Seniors about its programs in walking, line dancing, flexibility exercises, tai chi for arthritis and falls prevention and other wellness activities. For more information, call 740-594-3535.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.