Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Aug. 12 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 10-11 a.m., Operation Motivation: interactive workshops about good nutrition, creating a vision for a healthy future, call to register if possible; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Alfredo, peas and carrots, broccoli salad, Mandarin oranges, garlic bread stick and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara at exercise studio (free); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, seasoned onion, seasoned corn, apricots, rice, tortillas and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of soup and sandwich, bologna and cheese, hearty vegetable soup, garden salad, tropical fruit, whole wheat bun and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday, Aug. 15 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of meatball sub, cheesy potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, applesauce and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2.00 donation).
Friday, Aug. 16 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of baked steak/gravy, cauliflower, green beans, apricots, whole wheat roll and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
