Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Dec. 16 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., no line dancing (dancing at Hickory Creek); 11:15 a.m., lunch of meatloaf/gravy, mashed cauliflower, Parmesan Brussels sprouts, apricots, whole wheat roll and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara Conover, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15 a.m., no line dancing (dancing at Echoing Connections); 11:15 a.m., lunch of baked chicken legs, sweet potato fries, seasoned corn, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread, animal crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Dec. 18 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of sweet and sour chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, coleslaw with vinaigrette, graham crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Thursday, Dec. 19— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of hearty beef and bean chili, baked potato, Mandarin oranges, crackers, cornbread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Friday, Dec. 20 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 p.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of Marzetti, seasoned carrots, warm cinnamon applesauce, garden salad, garlic bread stick and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

