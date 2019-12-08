Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Dec. 9 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of sloppy joe/bun, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, applesauce and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara Conover, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of barbecue pork patty/bun, baked potato, seasoned corn, cinnamon apples and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Dec. 11 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Alfredo/penne pasta, seasoned broccoli, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit, garlic bread sticks and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Thursday, Dec. 12— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of breaded chicken strips, peas, au gratin potatoes, grape juice, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Friday, Dec. 13 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of turkey meatballs/mushroom gravy over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
