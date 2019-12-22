Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Dec. 23 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., no line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of herb baked chicken, seasoned noodles, Italian blend veggies, pea and cheese salad, fresh apple, whole wheat bread and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara Conover, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — United Seniors of Athens County and Tri-County Senior Nutrition Program closed in observance of Christmas holiday. 

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — United Seniors of Athens County and Tri-County Senior Nutrition Program closed in observance of Christmas holiday. 

Thursday, Dec. 26— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., no line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of baked steak/gravy, seasoned spinach, rosemary potatoes, peaches, pineapple cake, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Friday, Dec. 27 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 p.m., no line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Parmesan Brussels sprouts, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread  and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments