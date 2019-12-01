Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Dec. 2 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara Conover, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of egg, sausage and cheese on English muffin, hash brown patty, V8 juice, fresh orange, fruit muffin and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of roast pork/gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, cake and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Thursday, Dec. 5— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken patty/gravy, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, fresh apple, biscuit and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Friday, Dec. 6 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of Swiss steak/onions, green beans, parsley potatoes, peaches, whole wheat bread, graham crackers and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments