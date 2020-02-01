Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Feb. 3 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of country fried chicken/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches, whole wheat roll and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention, with Barbara, Exercise Studio and Free; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m. Arthritis Swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)
Tuesday, Feb. 4 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of breaded chicken strips, green beans, Au Gratin potatoes, pears whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Arthritis Foundation Exercise; 1-4 p.m. Bridge (everyone welcome)
Wednesday, Feb. 5 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Arts, Crafts, and Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of beef and noodles, baked potato, carrots, applesauce, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers;3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)
Thursday, Feb. 6 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of Swiss Steak/onions, warm apple crisp, seasoned cabbage, grape juice, whole wheat bread, graham crackers and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis/exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)
Thursday, Jan. 30 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of hearty beef and bean chili, potato salad, grape juice, crackers, cornbread and milk
Friday, Feb. 7 – 7:30 a.m. Free Medicare Sunrise Breakfast. Free Breakfast will be provided. Registration required, call 740-447-0500; 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of roast pork/gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, whole wheat roll and milk; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)
