Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Feb. 24 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of smoked sausage/bun, lima beans and corn, sauerkraut, peaches, graham crackers and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara in the Exercise Studio (free); 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m. arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of chicken pot pie/mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, apricots, whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. arthritis foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m. Bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – 8-10 World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of hot roast beef and cheddar sandwich, potato wedges, V-8 Juice, pears and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday, Feb. 27 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 lunch of country fried pork/gravy, baked potato, broccoli, applesauce, whole wheat roll and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for arthritis/exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m. arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (Suggested $2 donation).

Friday, Feb. 28 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, oriental vegetable blend, pineapple, fortune cookie and milk; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

