Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Jan. 20 — Tai Chi for Falls Prevention, 12 p.m. United Seniors of Athens County and Senior Nutrition Program will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of barbecue shredded beef/bun, creamy broccoli soup, Mandarin oranges, V-8 juice, crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15, lunch of smothered pork patty/gravy, baked potato, carrots, peaches, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday, Jan. 23 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken pot pie/mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Friday, Jan. 24 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 p.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of meatloaf/gravy, seasoned cauliflower, three bean salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Saturday, Jan. 25 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., technology fair sponsored by Athens Village and United Seniors of Athens County, room B.

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

