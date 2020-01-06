Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of baked chicken legs, sweet potato fries, seasoned corn, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread, animal crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Jan. 8 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15, lunch of hot roast beef and cheddar sandwiches, potato wedges, apple juice, pineapple and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday, Jan. 9 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of breaded chicken strips, peas, Au Gratin potatoes, grape juice, banana pudding dessert and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Friday, Jan. 10 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 p.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of turkey meatballs/mushroom gravy over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments