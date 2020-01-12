Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Jan. 13 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of country fried pork/gravy, baked potato, broccoli, applesauce, whole wheat roll and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beans with turkey ham, roasted sweet potato cubes, V-8 juice, peaches, cornbread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Jan. 15 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15, lunch of baked steak/gravy, seasoned spinach, mashed potatoes, grape juice, pineapple cake, whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday, Jan. 16 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Alfredo/penne pasta, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Friday, Jan. 17 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 p.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beefy mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, peas, mixed fruit, garlic bread and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments