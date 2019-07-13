Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, July 15 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch: Roast Pork/Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Fruit, Whole Wheat Roll and Milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara at exercise studio (free); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Tuesday, July 16 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch: BBQ Chicken Legs, Baked Beans, Broccoli, Strawberries, White Cake/Whipped Cream and Milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation Exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, July 17 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch: Soup & Sandwich, Turkey Ham & Provolone cheese, hearty Vegetable Soup, Garden Salad, Tropical Fruit, Whole Wheat Bun and Milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 o.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday, July 18 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch: Meatball Sub, Cheesy Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Applesauce and Milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2.00 donation).
Friday, July 19 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch: Chicken & Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Onions, Peaches, Whole Wheat Roll and Milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
