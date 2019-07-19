Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 10-11 a.m., Operation Motivation: interactive workshops about good nutrition, creating a vision for a healthy future, call to register if possible; 11:15 a.m., lunch of pizza burger, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, grape juice, whole wheat bun and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara at exercise studio (free); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Tuesday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of herb baked chicken, capri blend vegetables, fresh apple, brown rice, graham crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation Exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, July 17 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9-10 a.m., Julia Wood of USDA Rural Development will be talking about low-income repair loans/grants for persons 62 years and older. Immediately following the presentation, Julia will meet with interested individuals; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, carrots, apple crisp, orange juice, garlic bread sticks and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of soup and sandwich, tomato soup, pimento cheese spread, cucumber onion salad, pineapple, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2.00 donation).

Friday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10 a.m.-noon, Athens Public Library fall prevention and balance awareness drop-in workshop, informal Tai Chi sessions at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., sit down tabling with Lisa Sooklal and Morgan Poval, free; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Parmesan, carrots, mixed fruit, three bean salad, whole wheat bread and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

