Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 10-11 a.m., Operation Motivation: interactive workshops about good nutrition, creating a vision for a healthy future, call to register if possible; 11:15 a.m., lunch of pizza burger, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, grape juice, whole wheat bun and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara at exercise studio (free); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Tuesday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of herb baked chicken, capri blend vegetables, fresh apple, brown rice, graham crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation Exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, July 17 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9-10 a.m., Julia Wood of USDA Rural Development will be talking about low-income repair loans/grants for persons 62 years and older. Immediately following the presentation, Julia will meet with interested individuals; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, carrots, apple crisp, orange juice, garlic bread sticks and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of soup and sandwich, tomato soup, pimento cheese spread, cucumber onion salad, pineapple, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2.00 donation).
Friday — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10 a.m.-noon, Athens Public Library fall prevention and balance awareness drop-in workshop, informal Tai Chi sessions at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., sit down tabling with Lisa Sooklal and Morgan Poval, free; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Parmesan, carrots, mixed fruit, three bean salad, whole wheat bread and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.