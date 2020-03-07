Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, March 9 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of country fried chicken/gravy, rosemary potatoes, wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara in the Exercise Studio (free); 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m. arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Tuesday, March 3 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of roast beef/gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend, grape juice, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. arthritis foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m. Bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, March 4 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of beef taco salad, black beans, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, chocolate pudding and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday, March 5 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. cards; 11:15 lunch of breaded chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, warm cherry crisp V-8 Juice, pasta salad, whole wheat roll and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for arthritis/exercise studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m. arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (Suggested $2 donation).
Friday, March 6 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of penne pasta/marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, Italian bread, cinnamon applesauce, garden salad, breadstick and milk; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
