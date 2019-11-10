Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Nov. 11 — United Seniors and nutrition program closed in observance of Veterans Day. Home delivered meals only of barbecue pork patty sandwich, carrots, potato wedges, apple juice and milk; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken sandwich, hearty vegetable soup, pineapple, coleslaw and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken legs, sweet potato fries, corn, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread, animal crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Thursday, Nov. 14— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beef chili, baked potato, Mandarin oranges, crackers, cornbread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Friday, Nov. 15 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of meatloaf/gravy, mashed cauliflower, Parmesan Brussels sprouts, apricots, whole wheat roll and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments