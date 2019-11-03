Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Nov. 4 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of smoked sausage sandwich/sauerkraut, masked potatoes, applesauce and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch egg, sausage and cheese, hash brown patty, V8 juice, fresh orange, English muffin, mini fruit muffin and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of roast pork/gravy, peas, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Thursday, Nov. 7— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10 a.m., veterans honor ceremony; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken strips, cauliflower, au gratin potatoes, grape juice, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

Friday, Nov. 8 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Alfredo, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, strawberries, garlic bread stick, white cake and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments