Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Nov. 4 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of smoked sausage sandwich/sauerkraut, masked potatoes, applesauce and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Tuesday, Nov. 5 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch egg, sausage and cheese, hash brown patty, V8 juice, fresh orange, English muffin, mini fruit muffin and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Nov. 6 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of roast pork/gravy, peas, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Thursday, Nov. 7— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10 a.m., veterans honor ceremony; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken strips, cauliflower, au gratin potatoes, grape juice, whole wheat bread and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Friday, Nov. 8 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken Alfredo, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, strawberries, garlic bread stick, white cake and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.