Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Oct. 21 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken legs, potato wedges, corn, applesauce, whole wheat bread, animal crackers and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $3 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Tuesday, Oct. 22 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of hot dog meal, baked beans, cauliflower, fresh apple, pasta salad and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Oct. 23 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of turkey/gravy meal, Italian bread, baked sweet potato, pineapple, bread stuffing, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Thursday, Oct. 10— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of soup and sandwich meal, hearty vegetable soup, warm cherry crisp, egg salad on whole wheat bun, mixed fruit and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
Friday, Oct. 25 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9-11 a.m., Senior Technical Day (bring your phones, tablets or laptops); 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, Parmesan Brussels sprouts, peaches, whole wheat bread and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $3 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
