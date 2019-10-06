Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Oct. 7 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of smoked sausage sandwich/sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Tuesday, Oct. 8 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beef chili/beans, tater tots, mandarin oranges, cornbread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Oct. 9 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of pepper casserole/meat sauce and cheese over rice, mixed vegetables, Jello with fruit, whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday, Oct. 10— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of lemon pepper chicken, capri vegetable blend, apple crisp, V8 juice, whole wheat roll and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Friday, Oct. 11 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of cheeseburger/bun, sweet potato fries, corn, fresh oranges and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.