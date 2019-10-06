Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Oct. 7 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of smoked sausage sandwich/sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce and milk; 12-1 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention with Barbara, exercise studio, free; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon School (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Tuesday, Oct. 8 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beef chili/beans, tater tots, mandarin oranges, cornbread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of pepper casserole/meat sauce and cheese over rice, mixed vegetables, Jello with fruit, whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Thursday, Oct. 10— 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of lemon pepper chicken, capri vegetable blend, apple crisp, V8 juice, whole wheat roll and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

Friday, Oct. 11 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of cheeseburger/bun, sweet potato fries, corn, fresh oranges and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).

If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.

Load comments