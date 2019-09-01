Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:
Monday, Sept. 2 — United Seniors of Athens County and Tri-County Senior Nutrition Program will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday; 11:15 a.m., lunch (home delivered meals only) of breaded chicken on whole wheat bun, hearty vegetable soup, apple juice, tropical fruit and milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 11:15 a.m., lunch of hot dog meal, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, mixed fruit, graham crackers and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation exercise; 1-4 p.m., bridge (everyone welcome).
Wednesday, Sept. 4 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of roast beef/gravy meal, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, apple pie, whole wheat roll and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m., chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Thursday, Aug. 15 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of beef and noodles meal, baked potato, peas and carrots, peaches, whole wheat bun and milk; noon to 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis/Exercise Studio (please call before coming); 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 5:30-6:30 p.m., arthritis swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
Friday, Aug. 16 — 8-10 a.m., World Walkers; 9:30-11:30 a.m., arts, crafts, pool and cards; 10:15-11:45 a.m., line dancing; 11:15 a.m., lunch of turkey sausage and gravy, hash browns, warm cinnamon apples, orange juice, biscuit and milk; 1-2 p.m., World Walkers; 3-4 p.m., swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation).
If you have questions, call 740-594-3535 or 1-800-686-1117.
