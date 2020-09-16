United Seniors of Athens County will commemorate 40 years of serving Athens County senior citizens by drawing a prize for each day beginning Sept. 24. The raffle will run through October with a grand prize drawn on Nov. 2.
Funds raised will assist United Seniors, based in the Athens recreation center building, in providing quality programs for seniors. Donations also help in making a major purchase such as a van to transport seniors to medical appointments.
Tickets for this special drawing are $20 or 3 for $40. A ticket is drawn for each day’s prizes, and once the number is drawn it will be held and returned to the ticket barrels until the Grand Prize drawing of a hand-pieced, hand-quilted Ohio Star quilt. Tickets can be purchased at any time during the drawing period. Persons can win more than one prize if more than one ticket is purchased. Any person over 18 living in the United States may purchase tickets. Prizes for the daily drawings include an overnight stay at an Inn, tools, baking supplies, wildflower prints and many others. For a full list of prizes and to purchase tickets, contact United Seniors of Athens County at 740-594-3535 or email usacseniors@gmail.com.
