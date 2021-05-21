FINDLAY, OH – University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2020 - 2021. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's, bachelor's or associate degrees for the academic year 2020 - 2021.
Local students include:
- Larry Blair II, of Nelsonville, 45764, received the following: Master of Science in Health Informatics.
- Alissa Clowes, of Glouster, 45732, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Forensic Chemistry.
- Laurel Frasure, of Logan, 43138, received the following: Doctor of Pharmacy.
