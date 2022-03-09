Shelby Merchant, a second-year playwriting and musical theater student at Ohio University, will be debuting her entirely original script for her play “When There Was Music” at ARTSWest.
The play follows the story of lead character Dorothea Goodwin as she navigates becoming a first-time debutante in Regency England. She must learn to balance all aspects of her life while remaining true to herself.
Cast for the play will consist of OU students with Merchant serving as playwright and director.
Performances are being held at 8 p.m. from April 14-17. Two additional performances will be held at 2 p.m. on the April 16 and 17. Tickets can be purchased at the door and online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/288355126947 for $10 a piece.
