The Athens County Public Library System has announced its fall schedule. For information, visit myacpl.org. All events are free.
- Saturday knitting group, first Saturday of every month, 9-10 a.m., Athens Pubic Library
- . Community gathering open to all who are working on a project.
- Needles & Hooks: Knitting and Crochet Fun, every Tuesday, 1-4 p.m., Coolville Public Library
- . Bring your projects and join a friendly group of ladies.
- Next Chapter Book Club, Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . A club for adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Tea and Crumpets Movie Club, first and second Tuesdays of each month, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . Have a spot of tea while enjoying a bit of British television or film.
- Athens Poetry Group,
- an informal creative gathering of poets and would-be poets, professional and amateur.
- Every other Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Athens Public Library small meeting room
- . All adult age groups are welcome.
- Pins & Needles Craft Time
- ; creative relaxation, project advice, conversation, and snacks;
- Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library,
- 5200 Washington Road, Albany.
- Sticks & Strings,
- handwork project show-n-tell, technique discussions, and skill sharing.
- Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . All levels encouraged and invited.
- Athens County Knitters
- , a knitting circle open to all adults;
- Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m., Athens Public Library circulation area
- .
- Creativity Club, Mondays, 6 p.m., Chauncey Public Library,
- free. Make creative projects ranging from collaborative comic strips to mosaics after hours.
- Storytime with Adults, Thursday, Sept. 12, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library.
- This month, Librarian Todd will read a short story by Flannery O’Conner. Relax with refreshments and engage in light literary discussion after. Occurs monthly.
- Book Club with Nick: The Library Book by Susan Orlean; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 6:30-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Led by ACPL director Nick Tepe. Refreshments provided. Discuss themes from this book and the state and future of U.S. libraries, including our very own public library system. Bring your questions about all things libraries. Extra copies of the book will be available in advance at the circulation desk.
- Q&A Book Club: An inclusive space to discuss LGBTQ+ literature, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-4 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Co-hosted monthly by United Campus Ministry at Ohio University and the Athens Public Library. Free and open to the public. This month’s title: The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Copies of the book will be available at the front desk in advance.
- Seventh annual Steampunk Spectacle, Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . This year we take inspiration from Jules Verne’s novel on underground exploration. Stop in throughout the day to enjoy this free community festival for all ages. Costumes encouraged.
- Make an Artistic Blank Book with Susie Thompson Frank, Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Athens Public Library
- .
- Author, historian and journalist David Mould
- talks about his new book
- ”Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys,” Monday, Oct. 21, 3:30-5 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . He will also reading at other library locations this week. See myacpl.org/events for details.
- Piano Play-In, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2-3 p.m., Trisha Lachman Studio, Athens Public Library
- .
