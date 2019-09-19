Lights Out murder mystery, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, 69 E. Washington St., Nelsonville. Tickets are $10 and include desserts and beverages. Solve the mystery and win a prize.
Oakdale Church of Christ will hold its annual homecoming on Oct. 6. Dinner at 12 p.m. with a program to follow. Please bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.