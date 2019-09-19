Lights Out murder mystery, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, 69 E. Washington St., Nelsonville. Tickets are $10 and include desserts and beverages. Solve the mystery and win a prize. 

Oakdale Church of Christ will hold its annual homecoming on Oct. 6. Dinner at 12 p.m. with a program to follow. Please bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome.

Load comments