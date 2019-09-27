On Friday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd presents Paul Reilly and Taylor Mayne in a concert of English Renaissance music for guitar and tenor. Mr. Reilly is Professor Emeritus of Guitar at Ball State University and Mr. Mayne is a graduate student at Ohio University School of Music and a Choral Scholar at Church of the Good Shepherd. The concert is free and open to the public but donations will be gratefully accepted the Organ Restoration Fund of the church. For information, contact the church at 740-593-6877 or Marsha Reilly at mareilly1@columbus.rr.com.
Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday Sept. 27, 7-10 p.m. All are welcome. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run). Look for Graham Chapel Road.
Corner Stone Gospel Church, Chase Road, Albany, will host a revival at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28; and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. For information, contact Pastor Roger Hayes, 740-698-3100.
The Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., will be hosting medical missionaries from Mashoko Christian Hospital, Zimbabwe, Africa. Dr. Zindoga and Dinah Bungu will present their mission work at both the 9 a.m. Sunday School hour and the 10 a.m. worship hour, on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Athens Church of Christ has supported the Mashoko Christian Hospital for over 25 years. The Sunday presentation is open to all.
Cookout and Hymn Sing on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Albany United Methodist Church, 5174 W. Clinton St., Albany. Food will be served at 4 p.m., music at 5 p.m. All are welcome.
Pentecostal Holiness House of Prayer Church, 23965 Route 93, Wellston, will host revival with Mark Kleet, Oct. 3-5, 7 p.m. nightly; and Sunday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Pastor Randolph Hall at 740-384-9192.
Hemlock Grove Christian Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6. Church school begins at 9:15 a.m. and morning worship is at 10 a.m., with Pastor Hall Doster conducting the service. A carry-in dinner will be served at noon, with the afternoon service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Music will be performed by the John Dean Group.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will celebrate its 144th anniversary on Homecoming Sunday, Oct. 6. Built in the 1875, the historic church building is one of the oldest houses of worship in Athens County still in use. Currently, the building is undergoing extensive renovation and restoration work and the progress of the work will be shared during the weekend’s events. A special worship service is planned Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. with special music by Tom O’Brien. Following the service, a potluck picnic lunch will be shared in the recently completed shelter house located in the church grove. All those who have lived in the community and attended the Airline Church over the years are invited to come back and share with the congregation in this special day of celebration. Anyone having photographs of church events and activities in the past are invited to bring them for display at the Homecoming activities. For information, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
For the month of October, Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany will be having a drive for items to fill a shoe box for Operation Christmas Child. You can still pick up a shoe box and fill it yourself, but if you want to participate but can’t fill one yourself, we will be collecting specific items each week for you to donate. Here is a list of items to donate each week: Oct. 6, winter clothing and accessories (sunglasses, watches, hair ribbons, necklaces); Oct. 13, stuffed animals, toys and games (that will fit in a box); Oct. 20, hygiene and school supplies; Oct. 27, clothing (shirt, flip flops, shoes, sweat pants, socks and underwear). Bring items and place them in the wooden box in the lobby. Boxes will be packed the first week in November. For information, contact the church office at 740-698-2292 and ask for Lyn Richard.
