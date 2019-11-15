Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will host a free community dinner on Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30-5 p.m. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Rt. 681 NW, Albany, will have a special ”Friends and Family Day” this Sunday, Nov. 17. The church welcomes all of its friends and family members to a special day of worship. Tom O’Brien will be sharing special music.
Oak Hill Trinity Wesleyan Church Thanksgiving Bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., in the fellowship hall, 509 N. Elm St., Oak Hill. Christmas items, crafts, baked goods and lunch will be sold.
Airline Church of Christ in Albany will hold its annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24 following worship services. Gospel duet Bill and Shelby Mullins of Logan will be joining the church to share special music in the church’s Thanksgiving worship service. Everyone is invited to the potluck dinner with the church providing the meat, beverages, and table service.
Airline Church of Christ is continuing to collect “Boxes for Vets” for the residents of the long-term care units at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe. Community organizations, area churches, and residents are joining the church to prepare personal care boxes for the over 150 men and women in the facility. Anyone who would like to prepare one of the shoebox size personal care boxes can call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041 for details or to arrange drop off of the boxes.
The Athens Church of Christ Women’s Christmas Gala will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m., at the Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St. Community friends and family are invited to enjoy fellowship, food and fun. The evening includes an auction with proceeds going to the Athens County Children’s Services. The Athens Church of Christ Women’s ministry is currently conducting a drive for new and/or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, any winter clothing for infants through teens. These items will be donated to ACCS at the Gala on Dec. 7. RSVP to the church office to attend the Gala, to Sandi Stoker, 740-593-7414.
