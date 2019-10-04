Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will host revival on Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and nightly Oct. 7-9, 7 p.m. Evangelist George Holley with special singing each service.
Dundas Independent Church, 35881 Route 324, Hamden will host Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6. Potluck dinner will be at 12 p.m. After the meal, message will be given by Rev. Wayne Cosper, then music by Jimmy Howson. Everyone is invited.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will celebrate its 144th anniversary with Homecoming Sunday this week. During the morning worship hour special music will be shared by Tom O’Brien and Sam Love. Immediately following services everyone is invited to share in a potluck luncheon in the church’s recently completed shelter house The church will be providing the meat and table service. For information on Homecoming activities, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Airline Church of Christ will have its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is located at 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany. Clothing for men, women, teens, and children will be available. In addition, there will be small household items and appliances. Everyone is welcome.
Alexander Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 187th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13. Worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by a carry-in potluck luncheon. After lunch will be special music by the Harmony Trio. All are welcome.
