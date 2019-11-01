Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will hold a craft show on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the fellowship hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be crafts, collectibles, Martha’s candies, a bake sale and lunch available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the church’s missions program.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will welcome special speaker Greg Holbert to the morning worship service this Sunday, Nov. 3.
Airline Church of Christ be recognizing all of its veterans and active military members at its Sunday, Nov. 10 worship service. The church is now collecting “Boxes for Vets” for residents in the long-term care units at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe. Shoebox size boxes filled with personal care items will be taken to the veterans the week after Thanksgiving. Anyone wishing to help personally with this project or any groups or churches that would like to help can call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041 with details or to arrange drop-off of boxes. There are a total of approximately 145 veterans in the four units at the hospital.
”Feel the Fire,” Full Gospel Church, Shade Community Center, 2380 Old Route 33, Shade, Ohio; second floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.