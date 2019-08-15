The Wilkesville Methodist Church is having its annual noodle supper on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Guest organist LaMar Wyse and pianist Kim Resanovich lead special music in 10 a.m. worship at United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, Sunday, Aug. 18. “Y’all Come Choir,” a pick-up choir of current and former choir members and anyone who loves to sing, will also participate. Choir practice 9:15 a.m. same day. Morning message by Rev. Steve McGuire at First United Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville. Lunch follows; all are welcome.
Church of the Good Shepherd presents the first of a series of ”Fridays at 5:30” programs. The first program features Paul Reilly on guitar, Professor Emeritus of guitar at Ball State University; Taylor Mayne, tenor, Ohio University graduate student and Choral Scholar at Church of the Good Shepherd; and Marsha Reilly, organ, music director at Church of the Good Shepherd. The program will feature works of composers of the English Renaissance and George Frederic Handel. The program will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens. Donations for the Organ Fund of the church will be gratefully accepted. For information contact the church at 740-593-6877 or Marsha Reilly at 740-818-6475, mareilly1@columbus.rr.com
