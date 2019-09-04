Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will kick-off its fall youth programs this Sunday evening, Sept. 8 with an old-fashioned fun night from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will include games, inflatables, a horse-drawn hayride, wiener roast, music and devotions around the camp fire. This is an event for the whole family. For information on this program or any of the events and programs of the church, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Jimmy Howson’s 13th Annual Homecoming Gospel Sing, Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.), Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., Athens. Featuring host Jimmy Howson, Justin McBride, Carolyn Connor, Dustin Lambert, Midnight Storm & Family Heritage and door prizes. Free admission.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut and Harper Way, invites everyone to ”Back to Church Sunday” morning worship on Sunday, Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m. with nationally known Poet Voices. Come to either service or both. For information, call 740-753-1307.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.