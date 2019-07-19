The Athens Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave., will host speaker Jacob Okumu during the 11:30 a.m. worship service this Saturday, July 20. A fellowship meal will follow.
Everyone is invited to celebrate Faith Tabernacle Pastor King Kelly’s 48 years with the church, July 21, 12-7 p.m. There will be food, music and inflatables for kids. Morning service is 9:45 a.m.; evening service at 7:30 p.m.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church is hosting Operation Christmas Child Full Circle speaker Irina Creek on Sunday, July 21 at 6 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way in Nelsonville. All are welcome to hear how Operation Christmas Child can impact a child’s life.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will have an Ice Cream Social Fellowship on Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to take either sandwiches or desserts. Homemade ice cream, beverages, and table service will be provided. The ice cream social will be held in the church’s recently completed shelter house located in the historic church grove. Everyone is invited to attend. For information call 740-698-7041.
”Operation Backpack” is continuing to take names and requests from area families for backpacks and school supplies in preparation for the new school year. Sponsored by the Airline Church of Christ, Albany, and many area businesses, “Operation Backpack” has helped over 2,000 youth over the past 10 years. To request assistance, call 740-698-7041.
Mount Hermon Community Church, at Route 550, Amesville, will host a homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 11. Lunch will be served at noon, with service at 2 p.m. Performances will be by Jimmy Howson and The Stephenson Family. The church will celebrate 120 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.