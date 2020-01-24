Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Jan. 24 , 7-10 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy gospel music and fellowship. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run).

Final Empire, Jan. 23-26, at 6 p.m. with free dinner at 5 p.m. and free childcare and gift at the Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave. For information call 740-594-2115.

