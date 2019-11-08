Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Nov. 8, 7-10 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy gospel music and fellowship. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run), look for Graham Chapel Road on the left. Church located at top of hill.
The Hocking Valley Parish will host a God and Country Veteran’s Service on Sunday, Nov. 10. The service offering will be used to fund Christmas gifts for the Chillicothe Veteran’s Hospital long-term care unit. For information, call Rev. Debbie Koons at 740-707-1200.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Rt. 681, Albany, will have a special Veterans Day service this Sunday and will be honoring all veterans and active duty military men and women in the morning worship service. Glen and Ann Goins will be sharing special music on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. All church youth groups will be meeting at the church. For information on any services or ministries of the church, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Clarks Chapel Church will host the All Tribes Missionary Council on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. to hear about the work they are doing in South Dakota, Michigan and parts of Canada serving Native Americans. Church is located at 7970 Clarks Chapel Road, off County Road 25 (Rock Riffle). Everyone welcome.
Hope United Methodist Church in Wellston will host its Christmas Craft Show and Bake Sale on Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Part of the Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets, so stop in and signup for the $500 prize. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Location is 219 E. First St., Wellston. Call or text 740-339-2872 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.