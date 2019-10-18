Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will host a Fall Fellowship on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be games, a DJ and hayrides from 2-3:30 p.m. and a community dinner served from 3:30-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 20 is Friends Day at Clarks Chapel Church, 7970 Clarks Chapel Road (County Road 25, off Rock Riffle), Athens. Come and worship with a small, loving congregation and enjoy fellowship following worship. Service begins at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 740-698-7280.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will welcome vocalists Bill and Shelby Mullins of Logan to their worship service this Sunday, Oct. 20.
Risen Redeemer Full Gospel Church, Old Route 78, Nelsonville, will hold a healing and personal prophecy service on Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. Pastor John Johnson will teach on the power of the Holy Spirit. All are welcome. For information, call 740-541-1883.
Airline Church of Christ will host its annual Fall Festival for the whole family on Sunday, Oct. 27 beginning at 5 p.m. There will be horse-drawn hayrides, inflatables, an old-fashioned wiener roast, games and food. Event will conclude with a trunk-or-treat for all youth at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Church is located at 4477 Route 681, Albany. Call Minister Williard Love for information at 740-698-7041.
Hemlock Grove Christian Church will host its Thanksgiving Outreach on Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at 38387 Hemlock Grove Road, Pomeroy. Guest speaker will be Keith Wasserman, founder and executive director of Good Works in Athens. A chili cook-off will follow with a $50 cash prize being awarded to the maker of the winning chili. A special presentation by Boy Scout Troop of America #299 also will take place.
