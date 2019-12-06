Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut and Harper Way, presents the Sounds of the Season concert featuring Jonathan White and The LeBeaus, Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
The Athens Church of Christ Women's Ministry is holding its annual Christmas Gala this Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m., at the church, 785 W. Union St. (close to Morrison-Gordon Elementary School). Community, friends and family are invited to enjoy an evening of food, fellowship and fun. The evening will include an auction with proceeds going to Athens County Children Services. The Women's Ministry is currently collecting new and gently used coats, scarves, gloves, hoodies and hats for children, infants through teens. Winter clothing can be brought to the Gala. These items will be given to the ACCS representatives who plan to attend the Gala. For information, contact Sandi Stoker at the church office, 740-593-7414.
Airline Church of Christ, Route 681, Albany, will welcome Glen and Ann Goins as they share special music during this Sunday's morning worship service.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Airline Church of Christ Seniors Christmas Luncheon will be held in the Bobcat Room at the Athens IHOP at The Market on State at noon. Everyone is invited to attend.
McDougal Church, located at Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens, will be having its monthly Song Fest on Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.
Risen Redeemer Church, Old Route 78, Nelsonville, will hold a healing and personal prophecy service on Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Pastor John Johnson will teach on "The power of the Holy Spirit." All welcome. For information, call 740-541-1883.
"Christmas in the Grove", the annual family Christmas event presented by the Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will be held Saturday and Sunday evenings, Dec. 14 and 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the historic church grove. Thousands of Christmas lights will light up the trees in the grove with a Live Nativity presenting the real "Reason for the Season." Other happenings each evening will include live music and refreshments in the new shelter house at the church. Everything is free and everyone is welcome.
