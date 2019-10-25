White Chapel Wesleyan Church of Coolville is having Friendship Sunday on Oct. 27. All are invited to come meet old friends and Pastor Rick Bourne. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will hold its annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. Activities for all ages will include horse-drawn hayrides, inflatables, games, pumpkin painting, prizes, a wiener roast and lots of delicious food. This is an event for the whole family. The evening will conclude with ”Trunk or Treat” in the church parking lot for all youth. For information on this event or any church event, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will host a craft show on Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There will be crafts, collectibles, Martha’s candles, bake sale and lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward the church’s missions program.
The Hocking Valley Parish is sponsoring a pancake breakfast at the Millfield Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8-11 a.m. The church is located on Main Street across from the Post Office. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, tea, milk or juice. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For information, call Rev. Debbie Koons at 740-707-1200.
The Hooper Ridge Church of Christ, 16295 Hooper Ridge Road, Amesville, invites the public to its Fall Revival Services, Sunday-Tuesday, Nov. 3-5 at 7 p.m. each evening and at 10:30 a.m. during the Sunday morning worship hour. The evangelist is Rod Kasler from Martins Ferry. A pitch-in fellowship dinner is scheduled for Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. Church minister is Rodger Powell. For information, call the church at 740-448-4425.
