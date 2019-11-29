The Coolville Community Choir under the direction of Martha S. Matheny will perform its favorite Christmas song selections from its past 40 years of performances on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Hemlock Grove Christian Church, 38387 Hemlock Grove Road, Pomeroy. Refreshments will be served following the performance. For information, contact Paula Welker at 740-992-7291.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, located at the corner of Chestnut and Harper Way, presents ”Sounds of the Season” featuring Jonathan White and The LeBeaus, Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Alexander Presbyterian Church (located between Athens and Albany) will hold its annual bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bake sale, noodles, RADA cutlery, misc. tables of new and gently-used items. Eat in or take out homemade soups, sandwiches or desserts. Pies by slice or whole. Everyone welcome.
The Athens Church of Christ Women’s Ministry is holding its annual Christmas Gala on Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m. at the Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St. Community, friends and family are invited to attend and enjoy food, fellowship, and fun. The evening will include an auction with proceeds going to Athens County Children Services. The Women’s Ministry is currently collecting new and/or gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves that will be donated to ACCS representatives on Dec. 7 during the Gala event. Sizes range from infants through teens. RSVP to the church office at 740-593-7414
