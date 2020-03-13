A Hymn Sing will be held Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. the McDougal Church, located at the corner of Rt. 550 and McDougal Road. Everyone is invited to join and bring a song.

Risen Redeemer Church, 803 Burr Oak Road, Nelsonville, will hold a healing and personal prophecy service on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Pastor John Johnson welcomes all.

The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church will host speaker Nicole Conn this Saturday during the worship service at 11:30 a.m. A fellow ship meal will follow.

