A Hymn Sing will be held Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. the McDougal Church, located at the corner of Rt. 550 and McDougal Road. Everyone is invited to join and bring a song.
Risen Redeemer Church, 803 Burr Oak Road, Nelsonville, will hold a healing and personal prophecy service on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Pastor John Johnson welcomes all.
The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church will host speaker Nicole Conn this Saturday during the worship service at 11:30 a.m. A fellow ship meal will follow.
